PRNG Family Program Good Neighbors Youth Impact

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Family Program of the Puerto Rico National Guard (PRNG) carried out its second donation campaign to aid children of the Hogar San Miguel in Ponce, PR, on October 19, 2024. The event, called Good Neighbors Youth Impact, seeks to bring together community organizations to help needy areas in Puerto Rico as part of the community mission of the PRNG. Soldiers and Families Readiness Groups from different units of the GNPR were present at the activity.