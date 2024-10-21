Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRNG Family Program Good Neighbors Youth Impact [Image 7 of 9]

    PRNG Family Program Good Neighbors Youth Impact

    PONCE, PUERTO RICO

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Velez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    The Family Program of the Puerto Rico National Guard (PRNG) carried out its second donation campaign to aid children of the Hogar San Miguel in Ponce, PR, on October 19, 2024. The event, called Good Neighbors Youth Impact, seeks to bring together community organizations to help needy areas in Puerto Rico as part of the community mission of the PRNG. Soldiers and Families Readiness Groups from different units of the GNPR were present at the activity.

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 08:51
    Photo ID: 8713352
    VIRIN: 241020-A-HW727-8727
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 313.6 KB
    Location: PONCE, PR
