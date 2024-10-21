Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Traffic Controller’s [Image 5 of 5]

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S Airman assigned to the 86th Operations Support Squadron dawns a U.S. Air Forces Europe - Air Forces Africa patch and an air traffic controller patch at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 8, 2024. The primary role of ATC is to prevent collisions between aircraft and to provide timely instructions to ensure safe flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 08:19
    Photo ID: 8713324
    VIRIN: 240808-F-OS112-1002
    Resolution: 3139x4024
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Air Traffic Controller’s [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    retention
    ATC
    Team Ramstein
    86 OSS

