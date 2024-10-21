Air Traffic Controller’s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S Airman assigned to the 86th Operations Support Squadron dawns a U.S. Air Forces Europe - Air Forces Africa patch and an air traffic controller patch at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 8, 2024. The primary role of ATC is to prevent collisions between aircraft and to provide timely instructions to ensure safe flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)