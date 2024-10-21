Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Traffic Controller’s [Image 4 of 5]

    Air Traffic Controller’s

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Michael Carbajal, 86th Operations Support Squadron complex watch supervisor, uses his binoculars to locate aircraft on the flight line at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 8, 2024. In 2023 Ramstein averaged 20,000 annual operations supporting aircraft from the 86th Airlift Wing and other aircraft of NATO And the DoD.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 08:19
    Photo ID: 8713323
    VIRIN: 240808-F-OS112-1006
    Resolution: 5492x3184
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Air Traffic Controller’s [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    retention
    ATC
    Team Ramstein
    86 OSS

