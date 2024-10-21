Air Traffic Controller’s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Michael Carbajal, 86th Operations Support Squadron complex watch supervisor, uses his binoculars to locate aircraft on the flight line at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 8, 2024. In 2023 Ramstein averaged 20,000 annual operations supporting aircraft from the 86th Airlift Wing and other aircraft of NATO And the DoD.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)