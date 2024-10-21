Air Traffic Controller’s

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Jessica Taylor, 86th Operations Support Squadron complex watch supervisor, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 12, 2024. Air traffic controllers manage the flow of aircraft on the flightline from the base tower, by utilizing radar, communication systems, and weather data. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 08:19
|Photo ID:
|8713322
|VIRIN:
|240813-F-OS112-1035
|Resolution:
|4436x3523
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
