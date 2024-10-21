Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Traffic Controller’s [Image 2 of 5]

    Air Traffic Controller’s

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force air traffic controller with the 86th Operations Support Squadron watches over the airfield at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 13, 2024. Ramstein’s controllers average 60 to 100 operations daily, aptly displaying its nickname of the Global Gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 08:19
    Photo ID: 8713321
    VIRIN: 240813-F-OS112-1020
    Resolution: 5527x4024
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Air Traffic Controller’s [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    retention
    ATC
    Team Ramstein
    86 OSS

