Air Traffic Controller’s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Jessica Taylor, 86th Operations Support Squadron complex watch supervisor, uses a signal light gun at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 12, 2024. The signal light gun is a bright light that has green and red lights to act as another form of communication for pilots navigating the runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)