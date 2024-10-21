Air Traffic Controller’s

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Jessica Taylor, 86th Operations Support Squadron complex watch supervisor, uses a signal light gun at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 12, 2024. The signal light gun is a bright light that has green and red lights to act as another form of communication for pilots navigating the runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 08:19
|Photo ID:
|8713320
|VIRIN:
|240813-F-OS112-1046
|Resolution:
|4956x2262
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
