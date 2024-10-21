Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Traffic Controller’s [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Air Traffic Controller’s

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Jessica Taylor, 86th Operations Support Squadron complex watch supervisor, uses a signal light gun at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 12, 2024. The signal light gun is a bright light that has green and red lights to act as another form of communication for pilots navigating the runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 08:19
    Photo ID: 8713320
    VIRIN: 240813-F-OS112-1046
    Resolution: 4956x2262
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Traffic Controller’s [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Traffic Controller’s
    Air Traffic Controller’s
    Air Traffic Controller’s
    Air Traffic Controller’s
    Air Traffic Controller’s

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Traffic Controller&rsquo;s

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    retention
    ATC
    Team Ramstein
    86 OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download