100 percent inventory of 12,000 pieces of equipment underway at APS-2 Powidz

A U.S. Army Soldier and a contractor work with the several Poland Provided Logistic Support servicemembers as they inventory equipment stored in a 20-foot container at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite. The inventory, which is expected to be complete in the next three to four weeks, includes over 1,500 pieces of rolling stock, 120 storage and shipping containers, and a total of about 12,000 pieces of equipment. (William Diaz-Wilson)