100 percent inventory of 12,000 pieces of equipment underway at APS-2 Powidz

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A U.S. Army Soldier and a contractor work with the several Poland Provided Logistic Support servicemembers as they inventory equipment stored in a 20-foot container at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite. The inventory, which is expected to be complete in the next three to four weeks, includes over 1,500 pieces of rolling stock, 120 storage and shipping containers, and a total of about 12,000 pieces of equipment. (William Diaz-Wilson)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 06:24
    Photo ID: 8713248
    VIRIN: 241023-A-SM279-9542
    Resolution: 2143x1658
    Size: 863.35 KB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
