    380th AEW welcomes deployers [Image 10 of 10]

    380th AEW welcomes deployers

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Smith McMahan 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) are greeted by leadership as they deplane in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 9, 2024. The AEW fosters strong partnerships with allied air forces, enhancing collective defense through joint exercises and training. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 06:27
    Photo ID: 8713231
    VIRIN: 241009-F-NC874-1152
    Resolution: 8080x5387
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 380th AEW welcomes deployers [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Jessica Smith McMahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    380th AEW
    AFCENT

