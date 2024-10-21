380th AEW welcomes deployers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) are greeted by leadership as they deplane in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 9, 2024. The AEW fosters strong partnerships with allied air forces, enhancing collective defense through joint exercises and training. (U.S. Air Force photo)