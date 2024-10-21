380th AEW welcomes deployers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) is greeted by leadership upon arrival to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 9, 2024. Part of the AEW’s role is to strengthen partner relations while continuing to advance Agile Combat Employment within the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)