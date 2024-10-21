380th AEW welcomes deployers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) board buses after their arrival to the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 9, 2024. Having the AEW in the USCENTCOM AOR allows for continuous development of airpower in support of regional security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo)