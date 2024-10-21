380th AEW welcomes deployers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) are greeted by leadership as they deplane in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 9, 2024. The AEW remains agile and adaptive, evolving its strategies to address the complexities of the modern security landscape within the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)