380th AEW welcomes deployers

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) is greeted by leadership upon arrival to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 9, 2024. The AEW coordinates joint operations with coalition partners to enhance interoperability and collective defense. (U.S. Air Force photo)