380th AEW welcomes deployers

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) are welcomed

by leadership upon arrival to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 9, 2024. The AEW and partner nations share a common vision of security and stability within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)