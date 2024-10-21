380th AEW welcomes deployers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) is greeted by leadership upon arrival to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 9, 2024.The AEW emphasizes building the capacity of partner nations through training, exercises and military cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo)