KS25| Bilateral Physical Training in Hokkaido

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Artillery Brigade, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members physically train together in preparation for exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 21, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)