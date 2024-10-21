Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS25| Bilateral Physical Training in Hokkaido [Image 1 of 3]

    KS25| Bilateral Physical Training in Hokkaido

    YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alejandro Quintero Jr., a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System operator with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, demonstrates a “buddy carry” to U.S. service members and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members in preparation for exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 21, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. Quintero is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)

