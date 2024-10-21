U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alejandro Quintero Jr., a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System operator with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, demonstrates a “buddy carry” to U.S. service members and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members in preparation for exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 21, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. Quintero is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 04:03
|Photo ID:
|8713173
|VIRIN:
|241021-M-AO948-2011
|Resolution:
|5914x3945
|Size:
|9.44 MB
|Location:
|YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KS25| Bilateral Physical Training in Hokkaido [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.