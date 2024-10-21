Fuji Viper 24.4 | Live-Fire and Counter-Assault Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines fire M240B machine guns as part of a live-fire range during Fuji Viper 24.4 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 15, 2024. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live-fire training and maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and lethality within the first island chain. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)