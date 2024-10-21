Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuji Viper 24.4 | Live-Fire and Counter-Assault Range [Image 3 of 13]

    Fuji Viper 24.4 | Live-Fire and Counter-Assault Range

    JAPAN

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines rush forward towards simulated adversaries as part of a live-fire range during Fuji Viper 24.4 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 16, 2024. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live-fire training and maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and lethality within the first island chain. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)

