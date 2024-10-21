Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAMANDAG 8: 15th MEU Recon Conducts CRRC Training With ROK Marines, Philippine Armed Forces [Image 2 of 9]

    KAMANDAG 8: 15th MEU Recon Conducts CRRC Training With ROK Marines, Philippine Armed Forces

    MARINE BASE GREGORIO LIM, PHILIPPINES

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine, center, assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, gives a safety brief to Philippine Marines and special operations forces coast guardsmen, and Republic of Korea special reconnaissance Marines before combat rubber raiding craft training as part of exercise KAMANDAG 8 at Marine Base Gregorio Lim, Ternate, Philippines, Oct. 20, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Location: MARINE BASE GREGORIO LIM, PH
