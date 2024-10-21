KAMANDAG 8: 15th MEU, Philippine Armed Forces Conduct Breaching Range

A Philippine Marine prepares to detonate a charge set on a door during breaching training with U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, as part of exercise KAMANDAG 8 at Marine Base Gregorio Lim, Ternate, Philippines, Oct. 20, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 23:34
|Photo ID:
|8712935
|VIRIN:
|241020-M-YF186-1583
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|MARINE BASE GREGORIO LIM, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
