    KAMANDAG 8: 15th MEU, Philippine Armed Forces Conduct Breaching Range [Image 4 of 7]

    KAMANDAG 8: 15th MEU, Philippine Armed Forces Conduct Breaching Range

    MARINE BASE GREGORIO LIM, PHILIPPINES

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, assist Philippine Marines setting a door charge during breaching training as part of exercise KAMANDAG 8 at Marine Base Gregorio Lim, Ternate, Philippines, Oct. 20, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 23:34
    Photo ID: 8712933
    VIRIN: 241020-M-YF186-1536
    Resolution: 4672x7008
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: MARINE BASE GREGORIO LIM, PH
    Philippines
    PMC
    IndoPacific
    15thMEU
    KAMANDAG
    KAMANDAG8

