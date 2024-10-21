Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) fires MK38 machine gun

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kevin Steffanson 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Derron Strickland, from Fort Worth, Texas, fires a MK30 machine gun during a live fire exercise on the fantail onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Oct. 22, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Steffanson)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 23:30
    VIRIN: 241022-N-AT887-1092
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    CVN 76
    shooting
    live fire
    fantail
    USS Ronald Reagan
    MK38

