USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) fires MK38 machine gun

Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Derron Strickland, from Fort Worth, Texas, fires a MK30 machine gun during a live fire exercise on the fantail onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Oct. 22, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Steffanson)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 23:30
|Photo ID:
|8712921
|VIRIN:
|241022-N-AT887-1092
|Resolution:
|5166x3444
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
