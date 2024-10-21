Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts counter measure wash down

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts counter measure wash down

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keith Knisely 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors use brooms to clean the deck during a counter measure wash down in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Oct. 22, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Knisely)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024
    Photo ID: 8712911
    VIRIN: 241022-N-MI100-1260
    Resolution: 5226x3484
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts counter measure wash down [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Keith Knisely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Inspection
    CVN 76
    Hangar Bay
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Counter Measure Wash Down

