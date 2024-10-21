USS Frank Cable Host Tour for ROK

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JEJU-DO, South Korea (Oct. 10, 2024) Torpedoman's Mate 1st Class Colin Williams, right, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), explains the capabilities of the weapons division to Republic of Korea Navy sailors during a tour aboard Frank Cable, Oct. 10, 2024. Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karri Langerman)