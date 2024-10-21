Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Frank Cable Host Tour for ROK [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Frank Cable Host Tour for ROK

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Karri Langerman 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    JEJU-DO, South Korea (Oct. 10, 2024) Torpedoman's Mate 1st Class Colin Williams, right, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), explains the capabilities of the weapons division to Republic of Korea Navy sailors during a tour aboard Frank Cable, Oct. 10, 2024. Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karri Langerman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 21:38
    Photo ID: 8712738
    VIRIN: 241010-N-SV075-1030
    Resolution: 7303x4869
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Frank Cable Host Tour for ROK [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Karri Langerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Frank Cable Host Tour for ROK
    USS Frank Cable Host Tour for ROK
    USS Frank Cable Host Tour for ROK
    USS Frank Cable Host Tour for ROK

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download