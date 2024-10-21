Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank Cable Host Tour for ROK [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Frank Cable Host Tour for ROK

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Seaman Henry Sohl 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    JEJU-DO, South Korea (Oct. 10, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ryan Abril, second from the right, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), explains the capabilities of the medical division to Republic of Korea Navy sailors during a tour of Frank Cable, Oct. 10, 2024. Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Henry Sohl)

