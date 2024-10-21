South Atlantic Division Commander Assesses Recovery Operations at Lake Lure

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Daniel H. Hibner, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division, surveys recovery efforts at Lake Lure with USACE personnel on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Lake Lure, North Carolina. Hibner visited the area to assess ongoing debris removal operations following Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)