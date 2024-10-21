Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Atlantic Division Commander Assesses Recovery Operations at Lake Lure

    South Atlantic Division Commander Assesses Recovery Operations at Lake Lure

    LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Travis England 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Brig. Gen. Daniel H. Hibner, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division, speaks with USACE personnel during a site visit at Lake Lure, North Carolina, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The visit aimed to monitor the progress of recovery efforts following the impact of Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA
    South Atlantic Division Commander Assesses Recovery Operations at Lake Lure
    South Atlantic Division Commander Assesses Recovery Operations at Lake Lure
    Contractors Clear Debris at Lake Lure as Part of USACE-Led Hurricane Helene Recovery

