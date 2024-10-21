South Atlantic Division Commander Assesses Recovery Operations at Lake Lure

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Daniel H. Hibner, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division, speaks with USACE personnel during a site visit at Lake Lure, North Carolina, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The visit aimed to monitor the progress of recovery efforts following the impact of Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)