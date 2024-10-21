Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IOS students visit Alabama Supreme Court [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    IOS students visit Alabama Supreme Court

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Students from the International Officer School visit the Alabama Supreme Court in Montgomery, Alabama, Oct. 4, 2024. The visit was part of the Fields Studies Program, which offers international students and military visitors a comprehensive understanding of American culture, institutions, and values through various visits around Montgomery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 15:38
    Photo ID: 8712210
    VIRIN: 241004-F-UQ930-1096
    Resolution: 5888x3918
    Size: 7.8 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IOS students visit Alabama Supreme Court [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    International Officer School students visit Alabama Supreme Court
    IOS students visit Alabama Supreme Court
    IOS students Alabama Supreme Court
    IOS students visit Alabama Supreme Court

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    International Officer School
    AETC
    Air University
    IOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download