    IOS students Alabama Supreme Court

    
    
    
    
    
    
    IOS students Alabama Supreme Court

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    A student from the International Officer School addresses a panel of subject matter experts at the Alabama Supreme Court in Montgomery, Alabama, Oct. 04, 2024. The panel consisted of experts on the U.S. Judicial System who spoke to the students as part of the school's Field Study Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 15:38
    Photo ID: 8712209
    VIRIN: 241004-F-UQ930-1037
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.04 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IOS students Alabama Supreme Court, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    International Officer School students visit Alabama Supreme Court
    IOS students visit Alabama Supreme Court
    IOS students Alabama Supreme Court
    IOS students visit Alabama Supreme Court

    TAGS

    International Officer School
    AETC
    Air University
    IOS

