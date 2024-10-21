IOS students Alabama Supreme Court

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A student from the International Officer School addresses a panel of subject matter experts at the Alabama Supreme Court in Montgomery, Alabama, Oct. 04, 2024. The panel consisted of experts on the U.S. Judicial System who spoke to the students as part of the school's Field Study Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)