U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at Fredonia High School

241022-N-PG545-1047, Fredonia, N.Y. (October 22, 2024) The U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform an educational outreach concert at Fredonia High School in New York during their 2024 national tour.



Music in the Schools, Navy Band’s largest outreach program, connects thousands of students with professional Navy musicians every year. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)