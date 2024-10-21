Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at Fredonia High School [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at Fredonia High School

    FREDONIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    241022-N-PG545-1043, Fredonia, N.Y. (October 22, 2024) Musician 1st Class Amanda Ballantine, from Indianapolis, Indiana, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores during an educational outreach concert at Fredonia High School. National tours are an opportunity for Navy Band musicians to interact with students around the country through clinics, masterclasses and school performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 15:14
    Photo ID: 8712136
    VIRIN: 241022-N-PQ545-1043
    Resolution: 7192x4795
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: FREDONIA, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at Fredonia High School [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    jazz
    navy band
    education
    music
    concert

