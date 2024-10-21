241022-N-PG545-1043, Fredonia, N.Y. (October 22, 2024) Musician 1st Class Amanda Ballantine, from Indianapolis, Indiana, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores during an educational outreach concert at Fredonia High School. National tours are an opportunity for Navy Band musicians to interact with students around the country through clinics, masterclasses and school performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 15:14
|Photo ID:
|8712136
|VIRIN:
|241022-N-PQ545-1043
|Resolution:
|7192x4795
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|FREDONIA, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at Fredonia High School [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.