U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at Fredonia High School

241022-N-PG545-1004, Fredonia, N.Y. (October 22, 2024) Senior Chief Musician Robert Holmes, from McLean, Virginia, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores during a school concert at Fredonia High School. National tours are an opportunity for Navy Band musicians to interact with students around the country through clinics, masterclasses and school performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)