Enhancing capabilities together

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of Headquarters 25th Marine Regiment, Marine Forces Reserve, practice stabilizing and erecting the first of two antennas for a line-of-sight radio system (LRS) at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Oct. 21.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 13:59
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Massachusetts
    25th Marine Regiment
    Marine Force Reserves
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (FWD)

