Navy’s Third Operational F-35C Lightning II Squadron Achieves Safe For Flight Certification

An F-35C Lightning II from the "Sidewinders" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86 performs a touch and go on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, July 26, 2024. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carson Croom, 240726-N-BI507-1251)