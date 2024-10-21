Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy’s Third Operational F-35C Lightning II Squadron Achieves Safe For Flight Certification

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Lt. John Choi 

    Strike Fighter Squadron EIGHT SIX

    An F-35C Lightning II from the "Sidewinders" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86 performs a touch and go on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, July 26, 2024. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carson Croom, 240726-N-BI507-1251)

    F-35C Lighting II
    STRIKE FIGHTER SQUADRON EIGHT SIX

