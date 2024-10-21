Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Personnel Rapidly Deploy Forward Surgical Support Sites, Assess Simulated Patients [Image 16 of 16]

    Medical Personnel Rapidly Deploy Forward Surgical Support Sites, Assess Simulated Patients

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Raymond Boyington 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the 932nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment rapidly deploy forward surgical support sites and perform medical assessments on simulated patients as part of a collective training exercise at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 21, 2024. These experiences reinforce their skill sets to bolster Army medical capabilities and ensure Soldier proficiencies with life-saving measures. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)

