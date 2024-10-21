Medical Personnel Rapidly Deploy Forward Surgical Support Sites, Assess Simulated Patients

A member of the 932nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment secures a simulated patient using straps to a litter as part of a collective training exercise at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 21, 2024. These experiences reinforce their skill sets to bolster Army medical capabilities and ensure Soldier proficiencies with life-saving measures. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)
