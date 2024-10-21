Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Omaha District 2024 Awards Ceremony [Image 5 of 16]

    USACE Omaha District 2024 Awards Ceremony

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Makenzie Leonard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District 2024 Annual Awards at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha, NE. (U.S. Army photo by Makenzie Leonard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 12:12
    Photo ID: 8711570
    VIRIN: 241017-A-VB771-1023
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 43.38 MB
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Omaha District 2024 Awards Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Makenzie Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE Omaha District 2024 Awards Ceremony
    Awards
    USACE
    Omaha District
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

