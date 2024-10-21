Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Families partake in Trunk or Treat Event [Image 3 of 3]

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Airmen pose for a photo with their dog at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 18, 2024. As an alternative to trick-or-treating, the annual Trunk or Treat event invited Airmen to dress up in their favorite costumes and bring together the friends and families of service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 10:32
    Photo ID: 8711333
    VIRIN: 241018-F-JG177-1547
    Resolution: 4959x3299
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Military Families partake in Trunk or Treat Event [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

