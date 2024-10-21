Military Families partake in Trunk or Treat Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen pose for a photo with their dog at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 18, 2024. As an alternative to trick-or-treating, the annual Trunk or Treat event invited Airmen to dress up in their favorite costumes and bring together the friends and families of service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)