Military Families partake in Trunk or Treat Event

U.S. Airmen hand out candy to military families at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 18, 2024. The Trunk or Treat event, hosted by the Airman & Family Readiness Center, brought people together in celebration of Halloween. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)