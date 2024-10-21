Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Families partake in Trunk or Treat Event [Image 1 of 3]

    Military Families partake in Trunk or Treat Event

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Airmen hand out candy to military families at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 18, 2024. The Trunk or Treat event, hosted by the Airman & Family Readiness Center, brought people together in celebration of Halloween. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 10:32
    Photo ID: 8711314
    VIRIN: 241018-F-JG177-1539
    Resolution: 5786x3850
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Families partake in Trunk or Treat Event [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen & Family Readiness Center
    Trunk decorating contest
    Trunk-or-Treat Event
    Trunk O Treat Halloween

