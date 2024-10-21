U.S. Airmen hand out candy to military families at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 18, 2024. The Trunk or Treat event, hosted by the Airman & Family Readiness Center, brought people together in celebration of Halloween. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 10:32
|Photo ID:
|8711314
|VIRIN:
|241018-F-JG177-1539
|Resolution:
|5786x3850
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Families partake in Trunk or Treat Event [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.