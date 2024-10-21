SVHS Base Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Silver Valley High School Auto class toured Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Ca. on October 21. Throughout the tour, students had the opportunity to interact with horses from the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, experience a ride on one of the locomotives alongside the Rail Operations team, observe the mechanics and logistics at the Marine Depot Maintenance Command Production Plant Barstow, and participate in demonstrations involving military equipment with the 1st Force Storage Battalion.