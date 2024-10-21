Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SVHS Base Tour [Image 3 of 7]

    SVHS Base Tour

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Silver Valley High School Auto class toured Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Ca. on October 21. Throughout the tour, students had the opportunity to interact with horses from the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, experience a ride on one of the locomotives alongside the Rail Operations team, observe the mechanics and logistics at the Marine Depot Maintenance Command Production Plant Barstow, and participate in demonstrations involving military equipment with the 1st Force Storage Battalion.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 10:02
    Photo ID: 8711159
    VIRIN: 241021-M-XD809-5987
    Resolution: 4640x6960
    Size: 6.87 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    #usmc #mclbbarstow #svhs #marines

