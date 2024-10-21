Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW commander introduces new MVPs during all call [Image 3 of 3]

    86 AW commander introduces new MVPs during all call

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 86th Airlift Wing gather for an all call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024. During the all call, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th AW commander, introduced her new mission, vision and priorities for the wing. The new vision of the 86th AW is: Victory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

