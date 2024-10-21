86 AW commander introduces new MVPs during all call

U.S. Airmen with the 86th Airlift Wing gather for an all call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024. During the all call, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th AW commander, introduced her new mission, vision and priorities for the wing. The new vision of the 86th AW is: Victory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
