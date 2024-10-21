Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86 AW commander introduces new MVPs during all call [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    86 AW commander introduces new MVPs during all call

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing ask questions to wing leadership during an all call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024. During the all call, wing leadership answered questions from the audience and an online forum in an effort to directly address the concerns of Ramstein team members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 04:49
    Photo ID: 8710750
    VIRIN: 241018-F-VY348-1133
    Resolution: 5217x2897
    Size: 8.61 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 AW commander introduces new MVPs during all call [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86 AW commander introduces new MVPs during all call
    86 AW commander introduces new MVPs during all call
    86 AW commander introduces new MVPs during all call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download