86 AW commander introduces new MVPs during all call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing ask questions to wing leadership during an all call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024. During the all call, wing leadership answered questions from the audience and an online forum in an effort to directly address the concerns of Ramstein team members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)