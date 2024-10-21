Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW commander introduces new MVPs during all call

    86 AW commander introduces new MVPs during all call

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing attend an all call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024. During the all call, wing leadership discussed many topics important to Ramstein Airmen, including changes to the vehicle registration process and the importance of communication up and down the chain of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

