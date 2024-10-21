U.S. Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing attend an all call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024. During the all call, wing leadership discussed many topics important to Ramstein Airmen, including changes to the vehicle registration process and the importance of communication up and down the chain of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 04:49
|Photo ID:
|8710748
|VIRIN:
|241018-F-VY348-1063
|Resolution:
|5167x3152
|Size:
|8.31 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 AW commander introduces new MVPs during all call [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.