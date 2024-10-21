86 AW commander introduces new MVPs during all call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing attend an all call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024. During the all call, wing leadership discussed many topics important to Ramstein Airmen, including changes to the vehicle registration process and the importance of communication up and down the chain of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)