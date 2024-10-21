Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Micronesia visits Palau for Congressional meetings, Angaur’s 80th Liberation Day [Image 16 of 16]

    Joint Task Force-Micronesia visits Palau for Congressional meetings, Angaur’s 80th Liberation Day

    PALAU

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    ANGAUR, Republic of Palau - Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, joined President Surangel Whipps, Jr., President of the Republic of Palau; Angaur Gov. Steven Salii, Peleliu Gov. Emais Roberts, Angaur Chief Ucherbelau Lorenso Edward, Joel Ehrendreich, U.S. Ambassador to Palau; residents of Angaur, and service members to commemorate the island’s 80th Liberation Day, Oct. 8. During the ceremony, participants recalled the events of World War II, joined in song, and celebrated the relationships forged between Palau, the United States, and Japan that endure today. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    This work, Joint Task Force-Micronesia visits Palau for Congressional meetings, Angaur’s 80th Liberation Day [Image 16 of 16], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

