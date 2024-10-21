Joint Task Force-Micronesia visits Palau for Congressional meetings, Angaur’s 80th Liberation Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANGAUR, Republic of Palau - Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, joined President Surangel Whipps, Jr., President of the Republic of Palau; Angaur Gov. Steven Salii, Peleliu Gov. Emais Roberts, Angaur Chief Ucherbelau Lorenso Edward, Joel Ehrendreich, U.S. Ambassador to Palau; residents of Angaur, and service members to commemorate the island’s 80th Liberation Day, Oct. 8. During the ceremony, participants recalled the events of World War II, joined in song, and celebrated the relationships forged between Palau, the United States, and Japan that endure today. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)