U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Fredonia

241021-N-PG545-1182, Fredonia, N.Y. (October 21, 2024) The U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at SUNY Fredonia in Fredonia, New York, during their national tour.



The Navy Band Commodores performed 21 concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, including public and school concerts, connecting audiences to their Navy.

(U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)