    Joint Forcible Entry 2: A Milestone in Aerial Operations [Image 5 of 7]

    Joint Forcible Entry 2: A Milestone in Aerial Operations

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs fly in formation over Alaska as part of Joint Forcible Entry training, Oct. 15, 2024. This large-scale operation, featuring six C-17s from Joint Base Lewis-McChord and six from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, demonstrates Agile Combat Employment tactics to deter simulated enemy aggression in the Arctic. The aerial mission included the delivery of heavy equipment, Container Delivery System bundles, and paratroopers, ensuring rapid response capabilities in contested environments. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)

    Joint Forcible Entry 2: A Milestone in Aerial Operations

