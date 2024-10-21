Joint Forcible Entry 2: A Milestone in Aerial Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

12 U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III depart Hawaii airspace as part of the largest Joint Forcible Entry exercise to date, Hawaii, Oct. 15, 2024. This mission, involving six C-17s from Joint Base Lewis-McChord and six from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, showcases Agile Combat Employment tactics to deter simulated enemy aggression in the Arctic. The operation includes aerial delivery of five heavy equipment platforms, 58 Container Delivery System bundles, and 480 paratroopers, ensuring a rapid and effective response capability. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)