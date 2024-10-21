Flight Quarters aboard the USS Cole

241019-N-AY869-1137 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 19, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Logan Noble-Marx signals to MH-60R Seahawk helicopter that it is safe to take off from the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Oct. 19. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)
